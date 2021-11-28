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PSYWAR: Psychological Warfare
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248 views • November 28, 2021
This great documentary explores the evolution of propaganda and public relations in the United States. It provides a richly illustrated study of the nature and history of propaganda, featuring some of the world's most insightful critics and experts on state-sponsored psychological warfare. It exposes the propaganda system that was developed over the past century, and how that science was weaponized against humanity. The film provides crucial background and insight into the control of information and how the public's perceptions are molded without their awareness that psychological warfare techniques are being used against them.
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