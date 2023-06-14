Mistakes Were NOT Made – read by Tony Farrell

First inspired by Dr Tess Lawrie’s initial reading of Margaret Anna Alice poetic compilation of “Mistakes Were Not Made”, I stick my head up above the parapet, and deliver a poetic justice message to those on The Rock in positions of authority in Gibraltar. With my court hearing now fast approaching, I adapt the poetic message in some Alice Through The Looking Glass imitational style, and offer up a special visually enhanced Gibraltar flavour to the no punches pulled veritable vocalised verses.

Gibraltar-Messenger.net/tony-farrell/mistakes-were-not-made