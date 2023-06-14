Mistakes Were NOT Made – read by Tony Farrell

First inspired by Dr Tess Lawrie’s initial reading of Margaret Anna Alice poetic compilation of “Mistakes Were Not Made”, I stick my head up above the parapet, and deliver a poetic justice message to those on The Rock in positions of authority in Gibraltar. With my court hearing now fast approaching, I adapt the poetic message in some Alice Through The Looking Glass imitational style, and offer up a special visually enhanced Gibraltar flavour to the no punches pulled veritable vocalised verses.
Gibraltar-Messenger.net/tony-farrell/mistakes-were-not-made
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.