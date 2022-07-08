BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jim Breuer's Got Something Heavy To Say | The Breuniverse Podcast #35
What is happening
What is happening
9774 followers
Follow
8
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
849 views • July 08, 2022

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


Jim Breuer 

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at jimbreuer.locals.com!

New Breuniverse podcast episodes to Patreon every Thursday and everywhere else on Friday: https://linktr.ee/Breuniverse

Join Jim Breuer's Patreon page for an exclusive podcast, early acess content, plus much more: https://bit.ly/BreuerPatreon

Tour dates and more at https://www.jimbreuer.com

Follow Jim:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jimbreuer_official
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimBreuer/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JimBreuer

#JimBreuer #SomebodyHadToSayIt #Comedy

Keywords
godmind controlspiritualitylifejim breuerthe breuniverse podcastnatural humanity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Microsoft Publishes Windows Age Verification API Documentation

Microsoft Publishes Windows Age Verification API Documentation

Douglas Harrington
White Martian rocks point to a life-friendly past, scientists say

White Martian rocks point to a life-friendly past, scientists say

Jacob Thomas
Study Links Dry-Cleaning Chemical Exposure to Triple Risk of Liver Scarring

Study Links Dry-Cleaning Chemical Exposure to Triple Risk of Liver Scarring

Iva Greene
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy