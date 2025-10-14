Shooting at drones is ineffective

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oleg Petrenko, head of the HQ of the Third Army Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, states that "Mobile fire teams shoot down drones with an efficiency of about 0%" He adds that EW (Electronic Warfare) is the most efficient way to combat Russian Geran-2 (Shahed) drones which interrupts its trajectory, making it lose track of the target.