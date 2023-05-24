Create New Account
Rare Film with ROSS MARTIN in "The Court Of Last Resort" - Justice TV show
Thanks for your interest in our short demo that features Richard Anderson and Ross Martin, along with many great actors that performed in a controversial true stories television series,   "The Court Last Resort".

Our extended program #3;  "The Phillip Houston Case" is a show derived from the Classic B&W TV Series produced in 1957-1958.

The little known 26 episode Television Series

was briefly aired on the networks, then put on the shelf only to be lost and forgotten. It has not been seen in it's entirety since 1959.

We hold the Master Negatives and is a fact it's the only complete set of reels known to exist! 

Controversy of truth and injustice was the issue for the networks and those in control. Nothing has changed, in fact, it's become much worse today.

If you wish to watch our long version demo that is more concise and offers the facts and truth in the case, simply go to the link below;

https://www.ebay.com/itm/225589218633

Proceeds from sales will be invested in crypto currency.

More than likely it will be Epic Cash, a crypto highly recommended by Mike Adams, founder of Brighteon.com

We thank you for watching our demo and your support!

