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Duckman Joking The Chicken Clip. PSA
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12 views • January 06, 2020
An important Free Speech PSA from the 90s that, along with Buchanan at the GOP convention, predicted our circumstances today. A must listen to and share. I should get around, it didn't get seen enough back then.
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