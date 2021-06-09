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Mirror: Nephilim Fallen Angel
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146 views • June 09, 2021
Nicholson1968.com He talks about the Mandella effect how hard it is to prove. It affected his video. He proves the Mandella Effect on his video with the Lord's prayer from 2013. Strong delusion is promised. Therre is a Bible verse in Amos Amos 8:11 Behold, the days come, saith the Lord GOD, that I will send a famine in the land, not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the LORD: DNA, Kundallini, Masonry are the next subject.
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