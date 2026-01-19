BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump's Huge Blind Spot in Iran | Lt Col Daniel Davis & Larry Johnson
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10155 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
211 views • 1 day ago

Larry Johnson argues that Trump’s reckless rhetoric and willingness to use military force have badly undermined U.S. credibility and global stability. Drawing lessons from Iraq’s “shock and awe,” they contend Iran would not collapse under bombing: it is larger, far better prepared, has dispersed missile capabilities, and has deepened military and intelligence cooperation with Russia and China. Any attack on Iran could trigger regional escalation, closure of the Strait of Hormuz (threatening most global oil supply), and severe economic shock.

The discussion stresses that U.S. threats and mixed signals weaken negotiations with Russia (on Ukraine and nuclear arms) and alarm China, reinforcing the view that the U.S. is unreliable and dangerous. Russia, in particular, is portrayed as moving away from negotiations toward finishing the Ukraine war militarily, under internal pressure to formally declare war on the West.

If strikes on Iran led to U.S. casualties, the speakers foresee rapid escalation toward a wider war, potentially involving nuclear threats, with Russia, China, and even Pakistan intervening to block such use. They warn that nuclear weapons would not “solve” anything and could provoke catastrophic retaliation. Overall, the argument is that bipartisan U.S. belligerence, lack of credible diplomacy, and overreliance on military power are pushing the world toward a highly dangerous confrontation with no trusted off-ramp.

.......................

** NEW MERCH ** Jackets & Sweatshirts, Thermo Mugs!!

Daniel Davis Deep Dive Merch: Etsy store

https://www.etsy.com/shop/DanielDavisDeepDive?dd_referrer=

Mirrored - Daniel Davis / Deep Dive

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
irantrumplarry johnsonlt col daniel davis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump announces sweeping tariffs on EU imports as trade tensions escalate

Trump announces sweeping tariffs on EU imports as trade tensions escalate

Finn Heartley
Trump&#8217;s $1 billion price tag for permanent seat on Gaza peace board draws global criticism

Trump’s $1 billion price tag for permanent seat on Gaza peace board draws global criticism

Cassie B.
New $6,000 senior tax deduction set to boost refunds for millions of older Americans

New $6,000 senior tax deduction set to boost refunds for millions of older Americans

Laura Harris
The CIA/Mossad operation to spark a color revolution in Iran has failed

The CIA/Mossad operation to spark a color revolution in Iran has failed

News Editors
Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on &#8220;non-nude sexualized&#8221; AI content

Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on “non-nude sexualized” AI content

Laura Harris
Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy