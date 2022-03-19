© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Izvestia Correspondent shows how Humanitarian Aid is Distributed in the Settlements of the Kiev region. 031922
Follow
1
Share
Report
350 views • March 19, 2022
Description below was translated from Russian and came with this video.
The Izvestia correspondent showed how humanitarian aid is distributed in the settlements of the Kiev region.
According to him, as soon as Russian equipment with humanitarian aid appears here, people themselves go out into the street and ask the military where and when they can get food.
One of the Russian officers stressed that this time the weight of the cargo was 40 tons. The head of the population will sort the products, after which the local residents will be able to get cereals, sugar, sunflower oil.
Local residents are still in need of medicines. Some of them need insulin and other specific medications. The military continues to collect applications for the delivery of regular humanitarian aid.
The Izvestia correspondent showed how humanitarian aid is distributed in the settlements of the Kiev region.
According to him, as soon as Russian equipment with humanitarian aid appears here, people themselves go out into the street and ask the military where and when they can get food.
One of the Russian officers stressed that this time the weight of the cargo was 40 tons. The head of the population will sort the products, after which the local residents will be able to get cereals, sugar, sunflower oil.
Local residents are still in need of medicines. Some of them need insulin and other specific medications. The military continues to collect applications for the delivery of regular humanitarian aid.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.