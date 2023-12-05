Create New Account
Venezuela & Mexicans Transporting Terrorists into America 12/05/2023
The Prophecy Club
Published 19 hours ago

Today we take a look at how Venezuela reveals how Mexican Immigration Officials Operate as Cartel, giving Illegal Aliens GPS Coordinates and charge them to Cross Rio Grande into the U.S. Pastor Stan also shares a dream from Dana Coverstone warning us what is to come as early as March 2024.

americamexicovenezuelaprayerprophecy clubinternal revolutiondana coverstonestan johnsonprophecy with stantransporting terrorists

