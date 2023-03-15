Create New Account
A new 5th Wheel Manufacturer: Brinkley - Initial Thoughts and Insights...
Brinkley is a new 5th wheel builder - and I'm favorably impressed (with some significant reservations) with their first efforts. As you may know, I'm a full time traveler in a 5th wheel and live in extreme cold in the winter - so when it comes to 5th wheel rv campers, I have high standards. Brinkley after my initial inspection of them MAY stand up - but some changes are warranted. Read my full review with extensive photos for details. https://rvacrossamerica.net/brinkley

