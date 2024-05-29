Bill Gates has donated millions to the BBC - IT'S TOTALLY CONTROLLED

Andrew Bridgen revealing that the mainstream media is controlled and how Bill Gates operates.
"End Time Prophecy" PDF eBook download (Complementary): https://TheWayHomeOrFaceTheFire.net
For further research see the post/thread at Defending-Gibraltar that contains this video:
Dangerous Media
https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/dangerous-media/5012/12
This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of Defending-Gibraltar Truther Forum: https://Defending-Gibraltar.net
Mirrored - NancyDrewberry
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.