Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bill Gates has donated millions to the BBC - IT'S TOTALLY CONTROLLED
channel image
The Prisoner
9116 Subscribers
Shop now
142 views
Published 18 hours ago

Andrew Bridgen revealing that the mainstream media is controlled and how Bill Gates operates.

"End Time Prophecy" PDF eBook download (Complementary): https://TheWayHomeOrFaceTheFire.net

For further research see the post/thread at Defending-Gibraltar that contains this video:

Dangerous Media

https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/dangerous-media/5012/12

This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of Defending-Gibraltar Truther Forum: https://Defending-Gibraltar.net


Mirrored  - NancyDrewberry

Keywords
bill gatescontrolled mediaandrew bridgen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket