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War Crimes: Ukrainians Carve Swastikas into Little Girl's Chest while Commander Sleeps with Tranny
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294 views • April 02, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The Russians are finishing off the pockets of Nazi resistance in Ukraine, and finding horrific war crimes in the liberated cities. Friday on the Stew Peters Show, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke detailed the disgusting demonic acts of the U.S.-backed forces, including the murdering of a young girl after carving a swastika into her chest, and the Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrey Kislovsky being caught in a den of sin with a transsexuals prostitute.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzckpt-war-crimes-ukrainians-carve-swastikas-into-little-girls-chest-while-command.html
The Russians are finishing off the pockets of Nazi resistance in Ukraine, and finding horrific war crimes in the liberated cities. Friday on the Stew Peters Show, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke detailed the disgusting demonic acts of the U.S.-backed forces, including the murdering of a young girl after carving a swastika into her chest, and the Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrey Kislovsky being caught in a den of sin with a transsexuals prostitute.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzckpt-war-crimes-ukrainians-carve-swastikas-into-little-girls-chest-while-command.html
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