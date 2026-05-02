US Claims will use "Dark Eagle" Hypersonic Missile on Iran

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- The US "Dark Eagle" hypersonic missile is still under development, has been produced in only small numbers, is expected to be manufactured at a rate of only 2 missiles a month with each missile costing 41 million USD, and is said to have a range of up to 3,000km;
- While the missile was specifically designed to breach Chinese A2AD capabilities within China's own borders, its use against Iran could help sustain conflict in the region and provide the US insight into its weapon capabilities;
- The use of this US weapon system so early in development would give Iran, Russia, and China insight into US capabilities and likely the ability to produce defenses before the US even fully deploys the system;
- The reckless escalation of the US suggests it is racing forward with attempting to reassert primacy worldwide, not "retreating," "accommodating," or "adjusting" to the emerging multipolar world;
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References:
X post: https://x.com/BrianJBerletic/status/2050015414168780811
Bloomberg - US Seeks to Deploy Hypersonic Missile for the First Time Against Iran (Apr. 29, 2026):
https://archive.ph/3kxTx#selection-1627.90-1627.114
US Congress - The U.S. Army’s Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW): Dark Eagle:
https://www.congress.gov/crs-product/IF11991
NEO - US Missiles Made For, Aimed at China (Dec. 2023):
https://journal-neo.su/2023/12/02/us-missiles-made-for-aimed-at-china/
WSJ - U.S. Energy Exports Hit Records as World Adjusts to a Closed Persian Gulf (Apr. 24, 2026):
https://www.wsj.com/business/energy-oil/us-energy-exports-persian-gulf-closure-588c257e
The Edge Malaysia - Vietnam gas major looks to US as Iran war reorders LPG flows (Apr. 28, 2026):
https://theedgemalaysia.com/node/801515
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