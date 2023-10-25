You can read about the four horsemen of the apocalypse in the book of Revelation, chapter 6. Like much of what you read in Bible prophecy, these horsemen are rather mysterious. A lot of strange theories have been formed around their identities, so this video is an attempt to set things straight. In particular, we are focusing on the important spiritual lessons which can be learned from studying these horsemen, and how those lessons relate to the teachings of Jesus. This method of studying the Revelation will always lead to Truth... even if some of our details aren't exactly correct.
