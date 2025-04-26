The funeral of Pope Francis is currently taking place in the Vatican

More than 160 delegations from different countries came to bid farewell to the Pope, including more than 60 heads of state and government, the EU leadership: Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, Ursula von der Leyen, President of Argentina Javier Miley and President of Brazil Lula da Silva and others. Russia is represented by the Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova. Volodymyr Zelensky also came - instead of an official suit, he was dressed in all black. 140 thousand believers came to bid farewell.

The coffin with the body will be taken to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome after the funeral mass in St. Peter's Square.

Pope Francis died on April 21, aged 88. He became pope in 2013 and was the first pope from the New World – Francis was born in Argentina. He had been suffering from pneumonia in recent months.

Zelensky held a meeting with Trump in the Vatican, the press secretary of the head of the Kiev regime said.

The funeral of the Pope is currently taking place there.

Lа Repubblica wrote that Ukraine proposed holding a summit on the day of the pontiff’s funeral with the participation of the USA, Italy, France, Great Britain and, possibly, Germany.

In turn, other media outlets claim that the meeting between Trump and Kiev Clown was very short.

They agreed to hold further talks after the Pope's burial ceremony.