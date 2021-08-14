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Laws And Freedoms
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206 views • August 14, 2021
Freedom is an illusion that is perceived
only within the mind.
Total and complete freedom would mean
anarchy.
Read a few of the letters on the borrowedtruths
website, leave a comment, if you care to.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Borrowed Truths
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPRrMQiID3K62ALpWTf6Hw/videos
only within the mind.
Total and complete freedom would mean
anarchy.
Read a few of the letters on the borrowedtruths
website, leave a comment, if you care to.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Borrowed Truths
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPRrMQiID3K62ALpWTf6Hw/videos
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