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THE US HAS 336 LABS IN 30 COUNTRIES UNDER ITS CONTROL, INCLUDING 26 IN UKRAINE ALONE.
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190 views • March 10, 2022
The US has 336 labs in 30 countries under its control, including 26 in Ukraine alone. It should give a full account of its biological military activities at home and abroad and subject itself to multilateral verification.
https://twitter.com/MFA_China/status/1501185437901082629
https://twitter.com/MFA_China/status/1501185437901082629
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