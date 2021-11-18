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GLOBAL GENOCIDE! - The Great Reset IS HERE! - Bread Lines Coming Soon! - What You NEED To Know
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5895 views • November 18, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the global genocide we are witnessing in the face of the controlled collapse of the supply chain, inflation and price fixing.
As store shelves empty and billions are pushed into shocking levels of tyranny, the plan has already been written for the people of Earth.
From the Great Reset and the inflation crisis to the controlled collapse of the supply chain as people are paid more to stay at home whilst millions lose their jobs to the eugenics initiative that is already in full effect and the encroaching martial law coming to a place near you.
This is not going to end well and Tim Picciott, a certified financial planner explains his thoughts on the global currency collapse, the plot to kill billions and what we can do to save ourselves.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2021
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the global genocide we are witnessing in the face of the controlled collapse of the supply chain, inflation and price fixing.
As store shelves empty and billions are pushed into shocking levels of tyranny, the plan has already been written for the people of Earth.
From the Great Reset and the inflation crisis to the controlled collapse of the supply chain as people are paid more to stay at home whilst millions lose their jobs to the eugenics initiative that is already in full effect and the encroaching martial law coming to a place near you.
This is not going to end well and Tim Picciott, a certified financial planner explains his thoughts on the global currency collapse, the plot to kill billions and what we can do to save ourselves.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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