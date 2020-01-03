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THE NEW WORLD ORDER IS ALREADY HERE
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59 views • January 03, 2020
The New World Order is already here and everything will be prepared for the reign of the Antichrist. Depopulation is one of the agenda of the New World Order and it will be achieved through wars, abortion, sterilization of women and homosexual life style.
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