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Stew Peters and Lara Logan, Ukraine Fraud! RT on Rumble! Research Facilities, Smith Mundt Modernization!
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322 views • March 24, 2022
1. RT on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RTNews
2. Fake news CGI videos being created to terrorize the citizens: https://rumble.com/vy5o4l-ukraine-media-fog-of-war-turns-fake-stories-of-heroes-into-myths.html
3. Ukraine “Research Facilities”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvhbFoUe4ZM
4. Lara Logan: on Stew Peters:https://rumble.com/vy6jq3-lies-of-war-empire-of-lies-crumbling-news-outlets-deceive-to-spark-ww3.html
5. Russia Sees First High-Level Official Resign Amid Ukraine Conflict https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/russia-sees-first-high-level-official-resign-amid-ukraine-conflict_4357050.html Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
6. Diamond: UK Data and Smith Mundt! https://rumble.com/vxmtyq-you-are-10x-more-likely-to-die-if-you-are-vaccinated-stats-are-propaganda-t.html
7. Reiner link: UK Data. https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1027511/Vaccine-surveillance-report-week-42.pdf
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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2. Fake news CGI videos being created to terrorize the citizens: https://rumble.com/vy5o4l-ukraine-media-fog-of-war-turns-fake-stories-of-heroes-into-myths.html
3. Ukraine “Research Facilities”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvhbFoUe4ZM
4. Lara Logan: on Stew Peters:https://rumble.com/vy6jq3-lies-of-war-empire-of-lies-crumbling-news-outlets-deceive-to-spark-ww3.html
5. Russia Sees First High-Level Official Resign Amid Ukraine Conflict https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/russia-sees-first-high-level-official-resign-amid-ukraine-conflict_4357050.html Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
6. Diamond: UK Data and Smith Mundt! https://rumble.com/vxmtyq-you-are-10x-more-likely-to-die-if-you-are-vaccinated-stats-are-propaganda-t.html
7. Reiner link: UK Data. https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1027511/Vaccine-surveillance-report-week-42.pdf
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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