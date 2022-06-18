FULL SHOW: We Must Use Jiu-Jitsu Tactics To Save America

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Jujutsu has multiple spellings, but the meaning is the same. It’s a form of martial arts that uses few or no weapons at all, and “the core philosophy is to manipulate the opponent's force against themselves rather than confronting with one’s own force.” It’s time for us, the resistance, to employ this tactic to defeat our enemies... the evil global elite! Kristi Leigh guests hosts the War Room. Special guests include Dustin Clark and Jeremy Story. These two fathers were arrested and thrown in jail for speaking up in a school board meeting. Hear the updates in their Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit.