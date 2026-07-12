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Dr. Fauci gives Lindsay Graham his term limit! ☠
The Prisoner
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615 views • Today

He defended Dr. Fauci, the covid, the vaccines, the jews. Now he's dead.

Sources

Getting vaccinated

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pg-WOfpF7A

Would've been worse if he wasn't vaccinated

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5r-WkK70yo

He dies

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7LRNc0yFyg

Lindsey Graham issues rare REBUKE of Trump over attacks on Dr. Fauci

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1mUegMDf9w

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
vaccinecoviddied suddenly
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy