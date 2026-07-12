Dr. Fauci gives Lindsay Graham his term limit! ☠

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He defended Dr. Fauci, the covid, the vaccines, the jews. Now he's dead.
Sources
Getting vaccinated
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0pg-WOfpF7A
Would've been worse if he wasn't vaccinated
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5r-WkK70yo
He dies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7LRNc0yFyg
Lindsey Graham issues rare REBUKE of Trump over attacks on Dr. Fauci
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1mUegMDf9w
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report