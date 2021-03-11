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Dark Storm Industries DS-25 & DS-15 Shooting Sports Showcase 2021
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161 views • March 11, 2021
We attended the 2021 Shooting Sports Showcase and were able to take sneak a peek at a lot of cool products. Here is a first look at the Dark Storm Industries DS-25 rifle. Stick around until the end of the video for a look at some footage with the DSI DS-15 rifle.
00:00 Intro
00:17 DS-25 Live Fire
00:55 DS-25 Features
01:22 I Don't Own An AR-10
02:00 Hunting Application
02:33 Bonus DS-15 Footage
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00:00 Intro
00:17 DS-25 Live Fire
00:55 DS-25 Features
01:22 I Don't Own An AR-10
02:00 Hunting Application
02:33 Bonus DS-15 Footage
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
http://www.clovertac.com
Shirts, Swag & More
https://clovertac.com/shop/
use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more
Become A YouTube Channel Member
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Extra Content & Cool Perks
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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