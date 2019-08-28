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Bring Back the Family Dinner
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81 views • August 28, 2019
Do you Want to improve your health and the health of your family members, while strengthening your relationship with your spouse and children? Do you Want to help improve your child's grades while reducing your level of stress? If you do, It's time to bring back the family dinner.
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Additional Resources:
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected].
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