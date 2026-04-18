Busker Mike XXXVI

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Mike graced us with more of his electric guitar skills today, with fingers working in synergy across the nature of the strings. There is a certain amount of mystery in the man. Does he sleep in a car park each night or is this one of his many red herrings? There is always a surprise with Mike and one has to weigh up the facts against the fiction.