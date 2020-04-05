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The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings
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33 views • April 05, 2020
The eye is the lamp of the body. Jesus said that if your eyes are focused on money and the things it can buy you will end up hating God and despising the truth. Many people pay lip service to some of teachings of Jesus, but the words of Jesus that I discuss in this video are almost universally hated, even by those who claim to follow Jesus. Which will you choose, God or Mammon?
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