⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1500, February 28, 2023

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(28 February 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU units near Sinkovka, Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy losses were up to 25 Ukrainian servicemen and 2 motor vehicles.





💥In Krasny Liman direction, the active operations of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks, launched the artillery have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU manpower and hardware near Stelmakhovka, Chervonopopovka, Chervonaya Dibrova and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic). The AFU losses were up to 120 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 armoured fighting vehicles and 1 Akatsia self-propelled howitzer.





💥In Donetsk direction, the active operations of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks by air strikes, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, have resulted in the neutralisation of about 350 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 1 D-20 howitzer and 2 D-30 howitzer.





💥In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have launched a complex fire attack against the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Ugledar, Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic), and Zelyony Gay (Zaporozhye region). The enemy suffered up to 45 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, 2 infantry fighting vehicles and 3 pickup trucks. 1 AFU munition depot has been destroyed near Chervonoye (Zaporozhye region).





💥In Kherson direction, 1 munition depot has been hit near Tokarevo (Kherson region).





◽️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 93 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 162 areas.





◽️Air defence facilities have shot down 6 projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS. In addition, 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Rubezhnoye, Zaliman, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Blagoveshchenka, Nikolskoye, Vladimirovka, Blagodatnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Lesnoye (Zaporozhye region).





📊In total, 390 airplanes, 211 helicopters, 3,256 unmanned aerial vehicles, 406 air defence missile systems, 8,066 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,045 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,232 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 8,583 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.