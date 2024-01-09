RealAmericasVoice | Robert Charles: Defense Sec. Austin’s Disappearance Is A Tremendous Failure Of Basic Judgement
Former Asst. Secretary of State and AMAC Spokesman Robert Charles joins Terrance Bates to break down the gravity of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s secret hospitalization and failure to alert his chain of command.
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more #AmericanSunrise here: https://rumble.com/v45zvgc-the-american-sunrise-show-1-9-24.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.