How to avoid the trap of the Medical Industrial Complex!
Our Amazing Grace
Gail Macrae, RN, BSN, Student Certified Nurse Midwife and woman’s health Nurse Practitioner. She worked ICU, TELE, MedSurg and L&D as a nurse for ten years. During Covid, She worked for Kaiser Permanente in the Bay Area of California and saw first-hand that the media was deceiving the public on all things related to Covid 19. She chose to leave the hospital setting to advocate for justice. She now works with a small group of visionaries, led by Dr Christiane Northrop, on a project to set precedence with expert witness testimony via mass filing of an affidavit called Covid Commonalities.Show more


Angela is a working “mama bear” (literally a Cub Scout leader!) I serve on my local school board, I am a mother of four, wife, medical freedom fighter, soccer coach. I have had the privilege to serve our local veterans as a dentist at the Iron Mountain VA Hospital for over 13 years. I am a Christian Conservative working hard to preserve our God given rights and Constitutional freedoms.


Danielle is an artist, coach, and athlete with type 1 diabetes since age 13, fighting for her life since grave hospital errors during COVID.


Links for this episode:


https://standfirmnow.org/


Danielle's Life Depends on Your Help

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-danielle-get-lifesaving-medical-treatment


Plandemic 2 – the origins of big pharma: https://plandemicseries.com/plandemic-2-indoctornation/


Doctors won't help patients kill themselves, so state enlists nurses

https://www.wnd.com/2023/06/doctors-wont-help-patients-kill-state-enlists-nurses/


'You're not God': Doctors and patient families say HCA hospitals push hospice care https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-care/doctors-say-hca-hospitals-push-patients-hospice-care-rcna81599


Prosecution for MURDER: Holding Suspect Doctors and Hospitals Accountable https://rumble.com/v2lhcvw-prosecution-for-murder-holding-suspect-doctors-and-hospitals-accountable.html


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe


