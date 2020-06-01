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Chinese Troop Buildup, Large #’s Missing homeless, Hidden Genocide: Canadian Reality w/ Kevin Annett
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189 views • June 01, 2020
Sarah Westall

Kevin Annett rejoins the show to discuss what is developing in Canada. Most of us are completely focused on the riots and other local news that we are not paying attention to the very real threats developing all around the United States and world. This discussion is an eye opening look into how a western neighboring ally is actually operating when the veil is removed. It also shows how we must be even more alert to the dangers and reality that is plan for the United States if we do not change our course.

Kevin Annett is a renowned global human rights campaigner, author and whistle blower who has led the movement to expose and prosecute child murder by church and state, in Canada and Europe. Kevin is the co-founder of The International Tribunal of Crimes of Church and State (www.itccs.org). He has been nominated three times (2013, 2014, 2015) for the Nobel Peace Prize. You can learn more about Kevin Annett and his work exposing crimes of the Vatican and other prominent institutions @ http://murderbydecree.com/ or see his weekly radio show @ https://bbsradio.com/herewestand

Link mentioned on the show: "MicroChip Implants: Native Americans Come First, You are Next" https://sarahwestall.com/microchip-im...

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Keywords
crimecrownjustin trudeaucanadaindianskevin annettsarah westalllockdownmicro chipchinese troop buildupmissing homelesshidden genocide
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