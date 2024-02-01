Blake Lovewell & Basil Valentine on Patrick Henningsen Show - 31 January 2024

On today's show, Blake Lovewell dives into the topic of arms dealing and its potential impact on global conflicts, including World War Grift. Later, Basil Valentine provides the latest updates on news and developments from the Middle East.
GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Blake Lovewell is a Journalist and Cryptocurrency Expert.
GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Basil Valentine is a philosopher, poet, broadcaster, writer, musician, horse racing aficionado, and a devoted supporter of Leeds United. He is well-known for his active presence on Twitter and regularly contributes to TNT and the SUNDAY WIRE WITH PATRICK HENNINGSEN. To learn more, visit https://21stcenturywire.com/sundaywire/ and follow him on Twitter/X: @says_basil.
