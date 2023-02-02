https://gettr.com/post/p271578ea76
01/30/2023 Cait Corrigan: People should start asking questions about where politicians’ money comes from and why America is so dependent on the CCP. It is crucial that American people act on the words of follow the money about COVID.
01/30/2023 凯特·科里根：人们应该开始问，政客们的钱是哪里来的？为什么美国如此依赖中共？关键是美国人要采取行动，查清与新冠有关的钱的来龙去脉。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.