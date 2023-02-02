https://gettr.com/post/p271578ea76

01/30/2023 Cait Corrigan: People should start asking questions about where politicians’ money comes from and why America is so dependent on the CCP. It is crucial that American people act on the words of follow the money about COVID.





01/30/2023 凯特·科里根：人们应该开始问，政客们的钱是哪里来的？为什么美国如此依赖中共？关键是美国人要采取行动，查清与新冠有关的钱的来龙去脉。



