2/5/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: The tide of taking down the CCP is coming! No matter where, Capitol Hill or the boardroom, people are not respected unless they are anti-CCP; the CCPs spy balloon was able to collect intelligence information over the US sky, but it was discovered by a U.F.O fan, how ridiculous it is

2/5/2023 文贵盖特：灭共已是大势所趋，无论是在国会山还是投资界，不反共的人会被当成另类；中共间谍气球在美国上空搜集情报，最后竟然是被UFO爱好者发现的，荒唐吗？

