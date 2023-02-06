https://gettr.com/post/p27ge0r905d
2/5/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: The tide of taking down the CCP is coming! No matter where, Capitol Hill or the boardroom, people are not respected unless they are anti-CCP; the CCPs spy balloon was able to collect intelligence information over the US sky, but it was discovered by a U.F.O fan, how ridiculous it is
#Blinken #CCPspyBalloon #Montana #USnuclearMissileBase #NFSC #StephenBannon
2/5/2023 文贵盖特：灭共已是大势所趋，无论是在国会山还是投资界，不反共的人会被当成另类；中共间谍气球在美国上空搜集情报，最后竟然是被UFO爱好者发现的，荒唐吗？
#布林肯 #中共间谍气球 #蒙大拿州 #美国核导弹基地 #新中国联邦 #斯蒂芬班农
