8/3/2023 As the former U.S. Assistant Attorney General John Demers said, Communist China “wants the fruits of America's brainpower!” The CCP is stealing from American innovators and farmers day in and day out, and the US could not be in a more dangerous situation, so we must not allow the CCP to continue stealing intellectual property!

#CCP #Chinese≠CCP #takedowntheCCP





8/3/2023 正如前美国助理总检察长约翰·迪莫斯所说, “中共国企图采摘美国的智慧果实!” 中共正日复一日地对美国的创新者、农民进行盗窃。目前美国所处的情形已再危险不过了，所以绝不能允许中共继续偷盗知识产权！

#中共 #中国人不等于中共 #消灭中共