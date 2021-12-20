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THE VACCINE KILLS BABIES
The New American
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221 views • December 20, 2021
Stats show the vaccine kills babies in the womb. Do you think the left cares? How could they when they love abortion.

Get Trumpworld at trumpworld.thenewamerican.com here and use promo code TRUMP25BA for 25% off!

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Clips Shown In Video:
BABY MURDER REGIME: COVID jab injury overview reveals 82% of pregnant women vaccinated in the first or second trimester suffer miscarriages https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-17-82-percent-women-suffer-abortion-covid-jab.html

Info Wars highlights the vaccine's adverse effects.
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=61bd371f79bfef28ebac48c1

On War Room - Robert F Kennedy Jr. -Their Only Option is to Censor Us
https://rumble.com/vr0xrl-their-only-option-is-to-censor-us.html

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. asks why Fauci doesn't sue him when his book accuses Fauci of murdering black and hispanic children through drug testing. https://rumble.com/vqzb8y-episode-1496-fauci-on-trial.html
Keywords
the new americanforced vaccinecovid vaccinecovid shotben armstrong
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