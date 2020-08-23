David Icke - This is how 2022 looks like

David Icke

ROSE/ICKE V: THE ANSWER

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August 2, 2020

We are in the midst of a high stakes INFORMATION WAR unlike anything ever seen in human history. Censorship is rife. Oppression of FREE SPEECH is now commonplace.



We have two choices:



1. To accept it, to acquiesce, to comply and hope for better days OR



2. To educate ourselves, openly debate, fight back, and create a better world for future generations



WE CHOOSE THE LATTER.



Which is why David Icke returns to London Real on August 2nd 2020 at 5pm UK time/12 noon EST STREAMING LIVE exclusively on the DIGITAL FREEDOM PLATFORM.



David Icke has predicted every single major development of the past five months.



On August 2nd he reveals THE ANSWER behind the current crisis and beyond.



Leave your comments, share with your friends and family, and pre-register for what promises to be our biggest interview with David Icke yet!



Our pre-interview show starts at 3pm tomorrow, so if you want to catch up on events, watch highlights of ROSE/ICKE I-IV interviews and more, visit early to enjoy this fantastic package.



In anticipation of this groundbreaking interview, pre-order a copy today of David’s new book, The Answer, exclusively via his website.