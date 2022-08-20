Melbourne Protest 20 August 2022

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We marched in many different directions this time: from Parliament House through China Town, stopping opposite Melbourne Central for speeches and on to Flinders Street Station for more speeches where we joined with another protest (to save our Brumbies). Our singer Tim sang two great songs, plus there were a number of speakers at both major stops. The drummers (see a separate video that focuses on them more) gave us our waking pace. And we mixed with shoppers in potentially powerful ways to wake them up.