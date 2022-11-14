Politicians: "There is No Threat of Rockets from the Disengagement" [You CAN NOT Trust the Experts]

Posted 04February2009 Israel National News - Arutz Sheva:
Channel 2’s political correspondent has gathered together the statements of many of Israel’s leading politicians before the disengagement on how there is no danger of rockets. As seen on Arutz Sheva. IsraelNationalNews.com
These were the claims by the so call "Experts" before the Gaza Disengagement in August 2005, Then the Rockets from the Hamas Gaza terrorist started landing in Israel.
Remember the Covid-19 Vaccine Experts? How many Dead and Disabled are there now from the Vaccine?
