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Special Guest Kate Shemirani Stops By Waking the Future!
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30 views • April 18, 2021
This guest needs no introduction! Kate is a badass in the world of truth and activism and she has come on to share a little bit of her vast knowledge with us today! Thank you Kate!
Kate Shemerani:
https://t.me/c/1178922913/36837
Genesis Healing:
http://genesishealing.co.uk/
The Good Inside:
https://thegoodinside.com/
Contact Kate Shemirani Here: [email protected]
Follow The Medical Revolutionaries Here:
https://www.facebook.com/themedical.revolutionaries.3
Join The British Nursing Alliance On Telegram:
Discord: https://discord.gg/QuSV85dv
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Thumbnail Link:
https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_images/1319799948909662208/NTZBw0WG.jpg
Kate Shemerani:
https://t.me/c/1178922913/36837
Genesis Healing:
http://genesishealing.co.uk/
The Good Inside:
https://thegoodinside.com/
Contact Kate Shemirani Here: [email protected]
Follow The Medical Revolutionaries Here:
https://www.facebook.com/themedical.revolutionaries.3
Join The British Nursing Alliance On Telegram:
Discord: https://discord.gg/QuSV85dv
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Thumbnail Link:
https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_images/1319799948909662208/NTZBw0WG.jpg
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