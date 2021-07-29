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Mark ZUCKERBERG es Interrogado por CENSURA de FACEBOOK contra temas ANTI-VACUNAS
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103 views • July 29, 2021
Mark ZUCKERBERG es legalmente interrogado por las políticas de FACEBOOK de CENSURAR los CONTENIDOS ANTIVACUNAS, privando a los usuarios de su DERECHO de ACCESO a la INFORMACIÓN. Él mismo ADMITE algunas de las ESTRATEGIAS QUE USAN PARA CENSURAR los CONTENIDOS ANTIVACUNAS en FACEBOOK, y así EVITAR y DIFICULTAR que los USUARIOS encuentren INFORMACIÓN acerca de los PELIGROS de las VACUNAS.
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