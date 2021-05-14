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BUSTED! Maricopa Ballot Databases Deleted. Plus... MOAB Drops on Michigan Audit
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140 views • May 14, 2021
"The Big Lie! Update":
Arizona Senator Karen Fann sends damning letter Maricopa Board of Supervisors concerning serious issues including deletion of entire ballot databases after the subpoena and days before the election machines were handed over to the audit. Windham, New Hampshire finds missing logs for the voting machines in day 2 of the audit and are ready to start scanning ballots for day 3. Attorney Matt DePerno drops big bombs on audit findings out of Michigan as his case continues to move full steam ahead. .
Arizona Senator Karen Fann letter to Mericopa Board of Supervisors:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/breaking-maricopa-county-elections-officials-deleted-entire-database-voting-machines-including-election-information-main-database/
Statements released by President Donald J Trump:
DonaldJTrump.com/desk
NOQ Report Interview with Attorney Matt DePerno:
https://noqreport.com/2021/05/12/antrim-county-audit-attorney-finds-program-on-connected-voting-system-that-could-manipulate-michigan-votes/
Letter signed by more than 120 retired generals and admirals to Joe Biden:
https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/fb7c7bd8-097d-4e2f-8f12-3442d151b57d/downloads/2021%20Open%20Letter%20from%20Retired%20Generals%20and%20Adm.pdf?ver=1620643005025
Link to article for the Italian computer programer, Arturo D'Elia:
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2021/05/12/exclusive-nephew-of-italian-prime-minster-alleges-cia-and-leonardo-spa-involvement-in-nov-2020-election-fraud/
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Arizona Senator Karen Fann sends damning letter Maricopa Board of Supervisors concerning serious issues including deletion of entire ballot databases after the subpoena and days before the election machines were handed over to the audit. Windham, New Hampshire finds missing logs for the voting machines in day 2 of the audit and are ready to start scanning ballots for day 3. Attorney Matt DePerno drops big bombs on audit findings out of Michigan as his case continues to move full steam ahead. .
Arizona Senator Karen Fann letter to Mericopa Board of Supervisors:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/breaking-maricopa-county-elections-officials-deleted-entire-database-voting-machines-including-election-information-main-database/
Statements released by President Donald J Trump:
DonaldJTrump.com/desk
NOQ Report Interview with Attorney Matt DePerno:
https://noqreport.com/2021/05/12/antrim-county-audit-attorney-finds-program-on-connected-voting-system-that-could-manipulate-michigan-votes/
Letter signed by more than 120 retired generals and admirals to Joe Biden:
https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/fb7c7bd8-097d-4e2f-8f12-3442d151b57d/downloads/2021%20Open%20Letter%20from%20Retired%20Generals%20and%20Adm.pdf?ver=1620643005025
Link to article for the Italian computer programer, Arturo D'Elia:
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2021/05/12/exclusive-nephew-of-italian-prime-minster-alleges-cia-and-leonardo-spa-involvement-in-nov-2020-election-fraud/
Sharing is caring.
Click here for the best way to keep up with the news and other updates in the face of the censorship: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/News
NOTE: any action by youtube.com (or other media or internet firms) to negatively impact the production of this video will be interpreted as a violation of 18 USC 242 and 42 USC 1983, 84, 85, and we reserve the right to file civil and criminal legal action against youtube.com and its affiliates for attempting to suppress this "free speech"; and will also be construed as "conspiracy to aide the crimes listed herein".
If you found this content to be of value, please consider supporting my work with any of the options below!
- Single AND Recurring Donation Options
💵 https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/donate
💲 Paypal: Banned
▶️www.gab.ai/nemoV
▶️ Twitter - @DustinNemos
▶️Email Opt-in - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/news
▶️ Telegram Chat Room - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/telegram
▶️Support Our Sponsors - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/sponsors
▶️RedPill Living:
https://redpillliving.com/Nemos
▶️GreenPill Living: https://greenpillliving.com/Nemos
▶️The Book Of Qanon:
https://thebookofqanon.com
▶️The Great Awakening Coffee:
https://thegreatawakeningcoffee.com/Nemos
▶️StopBitBurning.com Presents Censored Media Directory
https://www.stopbitburning.com/find
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