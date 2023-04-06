RFK Jr: Pfizer Knew Their Vaccines Would Cause Heart Attacks, and "They Did It Anyway"

Robert F. Kennedy Jr: Pfizer Knew Their Vaccines Would Cause Heart Attacks, and "They Did It Anyway"





Robert Kennedy Jr:

"Your chance of dying of a heart attack from that vaccine, according to their own studies, is 500% greater than if you're unvaccinated, so they knew they were gonna kill a lot of people, and they did it anyway."





https://rumble.com/v2gad0w-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-pfizer-knew-their-vaccines-would-cause-heart-attacks-a.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4