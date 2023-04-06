RFK Jr: Pfizer Knew Their Vaccines Would Cause Heart Attacks, and "They Did It Anyway"

Robert F. Kennedy Jr: Pfizer Knew Their Vaccines Would Cause Heart Attacks, and "They Did It Anyway"
Robert Kennedy Jr:
Pfizer Knew Their Vaccines Would Cause Heart Attacks, and "They Did It Anyway"
"Your chance of dying of a heart attack from that vaccine, according to their own studies, is 500% greater than if you're unvaccinated, so they knew they were gonna kill a lot of people, and they did it anyway."
https://rumble.com/v2gad0w-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-pfizer-knew-their-vaccines-would-cause-heart-attacks-a.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.