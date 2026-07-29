CHP Talks: Major Russ Cooper—A Canadian Perspective on the War in Iran

July 30, 2026: My guest this week is Major (Ret.) Russ Cooper, a CAF fighter-pilot veteran of the Iraq/Kuwait War and a retired commercial pilot. Russ is the Founder and President of Canadian Citizens for Charter Rights and freedoms (C3RF). He joins us today to talk about Operation Epic Fury, the ongoing US war in Iran. Major Cooper gives a short history lesson, taking us back to the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, the conflict between the Sunni and Shiite factions of Islam and other factors that led to this conflict in 2026.

Learn more about Major Cooper and his work defending our rights and freedoms at: https://www.canadiancitizens.org

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