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Omicron, Science, and the Bible
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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83 views • July 17, 2022

It has been reported by various news sources, such as NPR, that certain COVID subvariants, like B.A.5, are often resistant to vaccines. What does science show about COVID death statistics in the USA, Haiti, and Ghana. Are there natural and government endorsed ways to support one's immune system? Are there are other things to consider? Should people try to stop smoking? Should you avoid Biblically unclean meat? Does the Bible endorse exercise? What about eating that which is good? Did the Apostle Paul warn against positions that are falsely called science? What about Big Tech censorship? Are there prophetic ramifications to some of the governmental actions associated with COVID? Does the rise of the Beast/King of the North come after the opening of the fourth seal and the start of the ride of the 4th horseman of the Apocalypse? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel deal with these matters in this video.


A written article of related interest is available titled "NPR: The omicron subvariant dominating U.S. COVID-19 cases is more vaccine-resistant" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/npr-the-omicron-subvariant-dominating-u-s-covid-19-cases-is-more-vaccine-resistant/

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sciencebibleomicron
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