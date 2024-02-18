Create New Account
NEIL OLIVER | War is a racket. Truth. The Profits of War
NEIL OLIVER  |  GB News:  How long will we submit to a world run by racketeers and gangsters? Neil Oliver: The Profits of War  ·  ‘Biden mourned Navalny’s death and said ‘even in prison he was a powerful voice for the truth'. 


'An interesting statement while journalist, Julian Assange, who published truth inconvenient to the US and the west, presently rots in Belmarsh Prison.’


@GBNEWS

