Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CDC Confirms COVID Shots Cause Massive Increases In Strokes [FOX News Video]
164 views
channel image
Rick Langley
Published a day ago |

Viewers and Infowarriors already know the dangers of the COVID poison shots, but finally the CDC, FDA, and NIH cannot ignore the massive death and damage caused by the mRNA jabs. The CDC is now investigating the Clot Shots and their ability to cause strokes in unwitting humans that took them, after being told they were "safe and effective".

-----------

Humanity is about to enter the time of the great purification

The stars will be shaken and the rotation of the earth will accelerate. In many places, the terrestrial ecosystem will change, causing forests, jungles, fauna and flora to disappear

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5015-humanity-is-about-to-enter-the-time-of-the-great-purification/




Keywords
cdcconfirmscovid shots cause massive increases in strokesfox news video

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket