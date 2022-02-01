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Interesting stuff: The giant mudfossil trees of Madagascar
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205 views • February 01, 2022
A mirror of Youtube channel Mrmbb333's tour of what look like eight-mile wide Redwood tree trunks and valleys made out of their foliage. The trees would have been hundreds of km high...
This content isn't mine and I make no money off it. Educational purposes only. Please visit the original channel.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/efmzyzV34WdU/
This content isn't mine and I make no money off it. Educational purposes only. Please visit the original channel.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/efmzyzV34WdU/
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