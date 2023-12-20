US Military News





Dec 19, 2023





Today, we embark on an in-depth exploration of the unfolding dynamics within the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Kyiv's military reported a significant blow to Russian forces, with the loss of 1,120 troops. This revision brings the total Russian personnel losses since February 2022 to an astounding 336,230 soldiers.





The General Staff of Ukraine's military also highlighted equipment losses, including 18 tanks, 26 armored personn el carriers, and 21 artillery systems throughout Wednesday. While these figures are not independently verified, they provide a grim insight into the heavy toll that 21 months of war and attrition are taking on Russia's military.





