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💥 In the footage, the destruction of the FAB-500 deployment point 475 OSHP of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a forest strip in the area of the settlement of Rovno in the Zaporozhye region and the deployment point of the 100 motorized rifle unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by a FAB-3000.
@Slavyangrad